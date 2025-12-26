Singer Kailash Kher had to stop his concert midway in Gwalior after the crowd turned unruly during a performance held on December 25. The event was organised to mark the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Videos from the venue show chaos breaking out as several attendees jumped barricades, broke queues, and rushed towards the stage to get closer to the singer. As the situation worsened, Kailash Kher paused the performance and addressed the audience directly, urging them to behave, also said, "Janwargiri Mat Kariye" (Please don’t behave like animals). Visibly upset, the singer warned that the show would be stopped if anyone came near the instruments or equipment. He also requested senior police officials to step in and control the crowd, but the situation failed to improve. Eventually, Kailash stopped singing altogether and ended the show respectfully, folding his hands and saying, “Aapko main pranaam karta hoon,” leaving the stage as security struggled to restore order. Kailash Kher Recalls the Time When 70,000 Voices Rose Together Singing ‘Vande Mataram’.

Kailash Kher Halts Gwalior Show Over Crowd Chaos – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ETimes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)