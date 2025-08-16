Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and several other leaders paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his seventh death anniversary at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' in Delhi. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Narendra Modi said that he remembers Atal ji on his punyatithi. "His dedication and spirit of service towards the all-round progress of India continue to inspire everyone in building a developed and self-reliant India," PM Modi said. Besides PM Narendra Modi, many leaders also remembered Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his seventh death anniversary. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who served as the country's Prime Minister three times, passed away on August 16, 2018, at AIIMS, Delhi, after a long illness. He was 93.

Remembering Atal Ji on His Punya Tithi

Remembering Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. His dedication and spirit of service towards the all-round progress of India continue to inspire everyone in building a developed and self-reliant India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2025

True Statesman Who Dedicated His Life to the Nation

Remembering Bharat Ratna, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his Punya Tithi. A leader par excellence, an orator beyond compare, and a true statesman who dedicated his life to the nation. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QeEw5Rqikh — Dr. CM Ramesh (@CMRamesh_MP) August 16, 2025

His Thoughts and Ideals Will Continue To Guide and Inspire Generations

सदैव अटल I pay tribute to the towering stalwart, tall leader & widely admired statesman, India's former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Sh Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his Punyatithi. His thoughts and ideals will continue to guide and inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/YIZa6MJ2pr — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 16, 2025

Suvendu Adhikari Remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee

On the solemn occasion of Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji’s Punya Tithi, I pay my heartfelt tributes to the visionary leader whose unwavering dedication and spirit of service continue to guide us. His dream of a developed and self-reliant India inspires us… pic.twitter.com/uKJ46WGxHE — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) August 16, 2025

Atal Ji Was a Leader Who Never Compromised on Principles and Ideology

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री, भाजपा के संस्थापक सदस्य, भारत रत्न श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी ने मूल्य-आधारित राजनीति को आगे बढ़ाते हुए विकास और सुशासन की मजबूत नींव रखी। अटल जी ऐसे राजनेता थे, जिन्होंने सिद्धांतों और विचारधारा से कभी समझौता नहीं किया, भले ही इसके लिए उन्हें अपनी सरकार… pic.twitter.com/hR7JqwbOGq — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 16, 2025

His Legacy Lives On in Every Indian's Heart

On his punyatithi, we remember @BJP4India’s co-founder and former Prime Minister, Thiru Atal Bihari Vajpayee avl, a statesman whose vision, compassion, and decisive leadership left an indelible mark on the journey of modern India. His contributions to infrastructure, economic… pic.twitter.com/xoqF7yoGaZ — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) August 16, 2025

A Great Leader Who Worked Tirelessly Throughout His Life

