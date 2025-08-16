Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and several other leaders paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his seventh death anniversary at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' in Delhi. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Narendra Modi said that he remembers Atal ji on his punyatithi. "His dedication and spirit of service towards the all-round progress of India continue to inspire everyone in building a developed and self-reliant India," PM Modi said. Besides PM Narendra Modi, many leaders also remembered Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his seventh death anniversary. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who served as the country's Prime Minister three times, passed away on August 16, 2018, at AIIMS, Delhi, after a long illness. He was 93.

