On the occasion of former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, makers drop Pankaj Tripathi's intense look as the BJP stalwart in the politician's upcoming biographical drama Main Atal Hoon. Pankaj Tripathi looked peculiar in looks in comparison to the late legend. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Biopic: Pankaj Tripathi to Play Former PM of India in Ravi Jadhav Directorial.

Pankaj Tripathi’s Look as Former Indian PM From Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Pankaj Tripathi’s Look in Main Atal Hoon

