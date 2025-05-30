Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, already facing public criticism over recent missteps, made another blunder on Friday, this time in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While addressing a public gathering in Bihar’s Rohtas district, Kumar mistakenly referred to PM Modi as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Realising the error mid-speech, he quickly corrected himself and attempted to smooth over the moment by urging the crowd to stand and offer a "pranam" to Prime Minister Modi. A video of the Nitish Kumar gaffe has gone viral on social media. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Hails Caste Census Decision, Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Historic Development Push in State.

Nitish Kumar Gaffe Video:

