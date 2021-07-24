Main Hoon Na is Farah Khan's debut directorial and perhaps her best movie till date, no offense. It's a guilty pleasure to a lot of people and so, people keep finding out things about this movie that are hilarious. Now the end credits are going viral where a newspaper clipping of Suniel Shetty, who played the antagonist, has all gibberish written on it.

The video...

The discovery...

Things I wake up for/to... pic.twitter.com/E3oePKp9gW — Garvita (@grrrvita) July 23, 2021

The reaction...

Classist

When salary is all that matter

He/she worked for the Net salary only 😂😂😂😂😂👌🏾 https://t.co/EoxkSv9mqY — Kiran R V Gowda (@kiranRVgowda) July 23, 2021

So relatable

My friend wrote something exactly like this in one of her finals and got an A+ 😩 (i sat behind her and saw her fill half of her answer sheet with absolute gibberish lmao) https://t.co/YE1weTAF15 — ShutUp,You're Haram! (@callme__su) July 23, 2021

