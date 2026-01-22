Bollywood actress Amrita Rao has joined Shraddha Kapoor in the latest promotional campaign for the jewellery brand Palmonas. In a new digital advertisement, Rao reprises her iconic "Sanskari" persona to jokingly mentor Kapoor on how to market jewellery to a traditional audience. The playful crossover campaign features a lighthearted exchange where Rao, known for her classic roles in films like Vivah, teaches Kapoor the art of the "Sanskari Bahu" (traditional daughter-in-law) aesthetic. The video focuses on blending traditional Indian values with Palmona’s contemporary jewellery designs. Check out the video below. Shraddha Kapoor Collaborates With Amrita Rao for Her Jewellery Brand Palmonas; ‘Vivaah’ Actress Brings ‘Jal Lijiye Twist’ to It, Netizens Say ‘Both Favs in One Frame’ (Watch Video).

Amrita Rao Joins Shraddha Kapoor in New Advertisement for Palmonas Jewellery’s Mangalsutra Range – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

