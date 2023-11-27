Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is facing criticism after a video surfaced from filmmaker Raj Kumar Kohli's prayer meet in Mumbai, where he appears to share a laugh with Vindu Dara Singh. The video shows Sunny's demeanor changing when approached by Kohli's son, Armaan Kohli. Netizens expressed disapproval, accusing the Gadar 2 actor of insensitivity, with comments like "Shame on Sunny Deol" and questioning his behavior at the prayer meet. The video has sparked controversy, with users questioning the appropriateness of laughter at such an event. Sunny Deol: 5 Explosive Dialogues of the Actor That Are Iconic.

Sunny Deol At Raj Kumar Kohli's Prayer Meet

