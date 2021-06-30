In a piece of shocking news, Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal is no more. He was 49 and died due to a heart attack.

Shocking! #MandiraBedi 's husband #RajKaushal passed away this morning due to heart attack. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. pic.twitter.com/JOtcaqYv8l — BombayTimes (@bombaytimes) June 30, 2021

