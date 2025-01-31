‘Identity’ OTT Release: Here’s How To Watch Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan’s Malayalam Thriller Online!

The Malayalam movie Identity, starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan, was released in the theatres on January 2, 2025. The psychological thriller directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan received mixed reactions from critics. The movie also features Mandira Bedi, Vinay Rai, Aju Varghese, Archana Kavi and Shammi Thilakan in key roles. Identity made its OTT debut on January 31. In case you missed watching Identity in the theatres or might just want to re-watch it, the movie is now available for streaming on the ZEE5 platform. ‘Identity’ Movie Review: Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan Are Serviceable in This Overcooked Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Identity’ Now Streaming on ZEE5

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)