‘Identity’ OTT Release: Here’s How To Watch Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan’s Malayalam Thriller Online!

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 31, 2025 03:46 PM IST

The Malayalam movie Identity, starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan, was released in the theatres on January 2, 2025. The psychological thriller directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan received mixed reactions from critics. The movie also features Mandira Bedi, Vinay Rai, Aju Varghese, Archana Kavi and Shammi Thilakan in key roles. Identity made its OTT debut on January 31. In case you missed watching Identity in the theatres or might just want to re-watch it, the movie is now available for streaming on the ZEE5 platform. ‘Identity’ Movie Review: Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan Are Serviceable in This Overcooked Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Identity’ Now Streaming on ZEE5

