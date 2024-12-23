Written and directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, Identity is an investigative thriller set to be Malayalam cinema's first theatrical release of 2025. The film stars Tovino Thomas as a police sketch artist and Trisha Krishnan as a witness with an eidetic memory. The cast also includes Vinay Rai, Aju Varghese, Shammi Thilakan, and Mandira Bedi. The full trailer for Identity, released on December 23, is captivating, blending elements of mystery and action. One standout moment is a gripping fight sequence set inside a flight cabin as the plane plummets towards the ground, showcasing the film’s edge-of-the-seat thrills. ‘Identity’: Tovino Thomas’ New Investigation Thriller To Hit Theatres in January 2025 (Watch Teaser).

Watch the Trailer of 'Identity':

