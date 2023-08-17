Prepare for laughter galore as Gippy Grewal and the Carry On Jatta 3 team are set to tickle funny bones once again with their upcoming Punjabi comic delight, Maujaan Hi Maujaan, releasing on October 20. Helmed by director Smeep Kang and produced by Amardeep Grewal under East Sunshine Productions, the film promises another uproarious experience. Gippy Grewal's knack for comedy and his collaboration with the renowned team heightens the anticipation for this entertaining venture. Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi: Sanjay Dutt To Make Debut in Punjab Cinema With Gippy Grewal’s Upcoming Film! Actor Shares Announcement on Twitter. Check Out The News Here:

