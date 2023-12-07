TV actor Mohit Malik is set to appear in the upcoming Sony LIV Original series Chamak, graced the music launch event in a casual yet stylish ensemble. Arriving in a black jacket, blue tee, and trousers, he sported a confident smile while posing for photographs against the backdrop of Dunki song "Lutt Putt Gaya," enhancing the atmosphere. Chamak Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch Suvinder Vicky and Gippy Grewal’s Mystery Thriller Web Series Online.

Mohit Malik At The Music Launch Event Of Chamak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)