On November 25, the residence of Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal in Vancouver, Canada, was the site of a violent shooting incident. Infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for this criminal act. Through a Facebook account under the name of Lawrence, a post attributed to him took responsibility for the attack. The post specifically stated, 'Your close ties with Salman Khan won't protect you. It's time for your 'brother' to step up and defend you.' Salman Khan Expresses Happiness for Niece Alizeh Agnihotri; Tiger 3 Actor Says 'Her Work Has Received Good Response'.

Check Out The Post Here: