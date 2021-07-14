Shahid Kapoor has resumed work as the restrictions in Mumbai have been eased out, post the unlock. Mira Rajput is now missing her husband terribly as facetime is not working with her anymore. She posted a loved-up picture of themselves and flashed her wedding ring as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)