Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was spotted enjoying a game of cricket at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The Lord's Cricket Ground's official handle shared the pictures, which went viral, where the Deva star was seen in a pretty happy mood as he played what looked like a friendly match. Shahid Kapoor also tried his hand at batting and one of the viral pictures showed him hitting a big shot. Meanwhile, this happened amid the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series and not very long ago did the India National Cricket Team play at Lord's Cricket Ground, where they endured a heartbreaking 22-run defeat to England. 'Khud Aakar Lele' Jasprit Bumrah's Reaction Goes Viral After Fan Shouts 'I Want Wicket' Near Boundary Line During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

Shahid Kapoor Plays Cricket at Lord's

Amazing to have @shahidkapoor playing at the Home of Cricket today! pic.twitter.com/Rsjkcgxham — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 30, 2025

