Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer Deva was released in theaters on January 31, 2025. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the movie received a mixed response from audiences and critics alike. Shahid plays ACP Dev Ambre, while Pooja portrays journalist Diya Satahye in this action thriller. The film is a Hindi remake of the 2013 Malayalam movie Mumbai Police, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayakumar, and Rahman, which was also directed by Andrrews. According to the latest announcement, Deva is now ready for its OTT debut. Yes, you heard that right! The movie is set to premiere on Netflix on March 28, 2025. ‘Deva’ Movie Review: A Watered Down Remake of Rosshan Andrrews’ ‘Mumbai Police’ Almost Redeemed by an Impressive Shahid Kapoor (LatestLY Exclusive).

Shahid Kapoo’s ‘Deva’ To Release on Netlix on March 28, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)