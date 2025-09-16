Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's longtime manager, Pooja Dadlani, is currently grieving the death of her mother-in-law, Jyoti Gurnani. Media reports suggested that she breathed her last on Sunday (February 14). A prayer meet for the departed soul was held in Mumbai on Tuesday (September 16). In videos shared by paprazzi handles on Instagram, the actress was seen in an all white ensemble as she reached the venue with her daughter, Reyna Gurnani. Several Bollywood actors and members of the film fraternity, including Dia Mirza and Mira Rajput Kapoor, were seen arriving at the prayer meet to pay their respects. Shah Rukh Khan’s Manager Pooja Dadlani’s Mother-in-Law Jyoti Gurnani Dies; She Appears Annoyed As Paparazzi Surround Her (Watch Video).

Pooja Dadlani at Her Mother-in-Law Jyoti Gurnani’s Preyer Meet

Dia Mirza at Pooja Dadlani’s Mother-in-Law’s Prayer Meet

Mira Rajput Kapoor Attends Pooja Dadlani’s Mother-in-Law’s Prayer Meet

