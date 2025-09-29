It's the eighth day of Navratri 2025, and what better way to celebrate than with the vibrant energy of "Lahu Munh Lag Gaya" from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela! While this song isn’t your typical Garba track, it beautifully infuses traditional dhol beats, giving it a festive flair. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh light up the screen, showcasing their chemistry as they effortlessly dance together, making the steps look easy and fun. Their stunning traditional outfits add to the celebratory vibe, perfectly complementing the pulsating music. If you want to learn authentic Gujarati Garba steps, this track is a fantastic inspiration! So, gather your friends, don your brightest outfits, and let "Lahu Munh Lag Gaya" be your go-to anthem for an unforgettable Navratri experience! Embrace the joy and let the festivities begin! Navratri 2025 Dandiya Song of the Day: Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra’s ‘Kamariya‘ From ’Mitron’ Is the Perfect Beat for Your Garba Nights! (Watch Video)

‘Lahu Munh Lag Gaya’ Track:

