As Navratri 2025 unfolds, "Kamariya" from Mitron is the perfect anthem to elevate your festive spirit! Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra shine brightly in front of the camera, bringing infectious energy to this lively track. Behind the scenes, DJ Chetas and Darshan Raval weave their musical magic, creating a melody that’s impossible to resist. With its catchy beats and vibrant rhythms, "Kamariya" invites everyone to dance and celebrate with joy. So gather your friends and family, don your traditional attire, and let this upbeat song set the tone for an incredible Navratri filled with laughter, dance, and unforgettable memories! This year's Navratri festivities started on September 22 and will conclude on October 2. Navratri 2024 Dandiya Song of the Day: Alia Bhatt’s ‘Dholida’ From ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Is a Must-Add to Your Garba Celebration Playlist! (Watch Videos).

‘Kamariya‘ From ’Mitron’

