Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding festivities have been a grand affair. The couple’s wedding reception took place on January 13 at Mumbai’s Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The star-studded event saw numerous celebrities in attendance. Ira’s husband, Nupur, has shared two adorable pictures of them from their wedding reception on Instagram and penned the sweetest note for his wife. Nupur mentioned in the caption of his post, “I want to be Very Married with you bubs♠️♥️ @khan.ira.” Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Grace Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan’s Wedding Reception With Nupur Shikhare (View Pics).

The Husband And Wife Duo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Popeye ⚓ (@nupur_popeye)

