On Rishi Kapoor's third death anniversary today, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and remembered her late husband. The veteran actress shared a throwback picture online wherein she can be seen happily posing with Rishiji in a foreign country. The photo most likely seems from the duo's vacation diaries. Neetu also captioned the click with a heartwarming note. Remembering Rishi Kapoor on His Third Death Anniversary; How Food, Family and Wine Defined the Late Legend's World.

Neetu Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)