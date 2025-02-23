Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding was a grand affair, with several pictures and videos making waves on social media. However, one particular clip has caught everyone’s attention—an awkward moment between Samara Sahni and her grandmother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. The viral video has sparked conversations online, leaving fans curious about what exactly transpired. In the now-viral clip, Samara can be seen posing for the paparazzi alongside her mother, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. As Neetu steps in to join them for a family picture, Samara appears to push her away, leaving the actress momentarily surprised. Despite the unexpected gesture, Neetu gracefully handled the situation, continuing to pose while subtly stepping out of the frame. Netizens Call Ranbir Kapoor’s Niece Samara Sahni ‘Cutie’ and ‘Poser’ After Video of Her Playfully Posing for Paparazzi at Mumbai Airport Goes Viral – WATCH.

Awkward Moment Between Samara Sahni & Neetu Kapoor

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)