Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor (born on February 15, 1947) celebrated his 78th birthday by hosting an intimate party with the entire Kapoor family. Social media was flooded with photos and videos from the joyous occasion, with one particular clip attracting widespread attention. The video featured a rare appearance by Karan Kapoor, the son of the late Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kapoor. Posing alongside Neetu Kapoor and Kunal Kapoor, Karan looks striking in a white shirt and denim jeans in the clip. Fans expressed admiration for the former actor, who is known for his low-key presence in the public eye. FYI, Karan lives abroad and has built a career in photography. He has two siblings: brother Kunal, a Bollywood actor, and sister Sanjana. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Daughter Raha Kapoor’s Unbothered Reaction to Magician’s Trick at Jeh Ali Khan’s Birthday Will Leave You in Splits! (Watch Video).

Shashi Kapoor's Son Karan Kapoor Poses With Neetu Kapoor

