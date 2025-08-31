Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense joy and devotion across the country from Tuesday (August 27). The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesh, also known as Ganapati, the beloved deity revered as a symbol of wisdom and prosperity. Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor continued his tradition of bringing Ganpati Bappa home this year as well. On Sunday (August 31), which marked the fifth day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, the Ramayana actor bid farewell to his Ganpati Bappa along with his mother, Neetu Kapoor. In several videos shared by paparazzi handles, the mother-son duo was seen performing the final aarti before stepping out to bid farewell to Bappa. Ranbir Kapoor was seen carrying the idol before the last aarti. Another video showed Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor with folded hands, praying and chanting, “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Moorti Morya!" Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, Riteish-Genelia and Others at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's Ganpati Celebrations (View Posts).

Ranbir Kapoor Arrives for His Ganpati’s Visarjan Along With Mom Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kpaoor Perform Ganesh Aarti Before Visarjan

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor Bid Goodbye to Their Ganpati Bappa

