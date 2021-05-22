Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan turned 21 today (May 22) and her besties Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday wished her in the most amazing way. As they shared some unseen clips and photos of Suhana on their Instagram stories. However, a video where the trio is seen dancing to SRK's Yeh Mera Dil song is super cute.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

Ananya and Suhana:

Ananya Wishes Suhana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)