'Paani Paani' teaser is out! The upcoming track of Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah looks sizzling. The song will also feature Aastha Gill beside Badshah and Fernandez. This is the second time both of them have collaborated for a song after 'Genda Phool'. In the teaser, Ram Setu actress looks bold in an all-black outfit paired with oxidised silver jewellery. The track is all set to release on June 9.

Check Out the Teaser Below:

