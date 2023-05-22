Parineeti Chopra recently delighted her fans by sharing a collection of previously unseen photos from her engagement ceremony. The pictures showcased her fiance, politician Raghav Chadha, as well as her cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra, along with their families and friends. Taking to Instagram, Parineeti accompanied the photos with a heartfelt note, expressing the moment she knew she had found "the one." Parineeti Chopra Gets Engaged to Raghav Chadha: Actress Writes a Beautiful 'Thank You' Note for Well-Wishers and Fans (View Post). Check Out Parineeti Chopra's Latest Post Here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

