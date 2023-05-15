Actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Leader Raghav Chadha exchanged rings on May 13 in New Delhi. No doubt the actress looked beautiful and we cant complain. Now bride-to-be shared first post after her engagement. She thanked everyone for their blessings and love. Video of Raghav Chadha Kissing Parineeti Chopra Amid Their Engagement Ceremony Goes Viral - WATCH.

Check The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)