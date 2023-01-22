Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is roaring at the ticket window in India, as the film has already sold more than 3 lakh tickets for its opening day in advance bookings. The movie which is set to release on January 25 is eyeing Rs 45 to 50 crore on day one at the box office. The YRF flick also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in major roles. Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Film to Mint Rs 300 Crore Worldwide in First Weekend, As Per Trade Expert!

Pathaan Advance Bookings Update:

