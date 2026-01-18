Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a stylish appearance at the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh on January 17, winning hearts with his warm words about Saudi Arabia. Walking the lavender carpet, the actor spoke about the love and respect he receives from fans in the region. Reflecting on his experience of filming parts of Dunki in the Kingdom, Shah Rukh said the people, food and culture made the place truly special. He shared that every visit feels better than the last and praised the kindness and hospitality he always experiences. The actor also expressed his wish to return to Saudi Arabia for a holiday, hoping to explore more of its beautiful locations and enjoy the local culture beyond work commitments. Joy Awards 2025: Hrithik Roshan and Shraddha Kapoor Pose With Anthony Hopkins, Amanda Seyfried, Morgan Freeman, and Others at the International Award Ceremony (See Pic).

Shah Rukh Khan Attends Joy Awards 2026 - Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan Praises Saudi Arabia’s Culture - Watch Video

