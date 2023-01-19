Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is one of the most awaited films of 2023. Even after stirring controversy over its "Besharam Rang" song, the YRF film has high hopes from it. Now, with tickets of the movie selling like hot cakes, business analyst and producer, Girish Johar has estimated Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office for Pathaan, in its first weekend. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Johb Abraham in major roles. Pathaan Box Office Day 1: Trade Experts Predict Rs 40 Crore Plus Opening for Shah Rukh Khan’s Spy Action Thriller.

Pathaan Box Office Collection Prediction:

Was indeed a pleasure talking @iFaridoon ... & yes #Pathaan is comfortably eyeing a Global Gross of ₹300crs in its 1st wknd !#ConnectDilSe https://t.co/dlMgKiWtq0 — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) January 19, 2023

