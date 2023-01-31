Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has been performing exceptionally well at the box office and has broken many records until now. The YRF film which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles has managed to earn a total of Rs 307.25 crore (including Tamil + Telugu) at the ticket window in just six days in India. The Hindi version of the film minted Rs 296.50 crore. Have a look. Shah Rukh Khan Addresses Pathaan Controversy, Compares Himself and John Abraham, Deepika Padukone to Characters of ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’.

Pathaan Box Office Collection Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)