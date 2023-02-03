Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham now stands at Rs 364.15 Crore in India including all the dubbed versions collections. The film looks unstoppable at the box office with no major release giving competition to this Shah Rukh Khan film. Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham’s Action Flick Garners Rs Rs 348.50 Crore in Hindi and Other Languages.

Pathaan Box Office Report

Pathaan Collections

#Pathaan is HISTORIC… Sets NEW BENCHMARKS in its *extended* Week 1… Weekend 2 will be equally POWER-PACKED… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr, Mon 25.50 cr, Tue 22 cr, Wed 17.50 cr, Thu 15 cr. Total: ₹ 351 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/xCUOy70zIp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2023

