Soon after the trailer of Pathaan released, Shah Rukh Khan and his dialogue ‘Jai Hind’ from the upcoming spy action thriller started trending on Twitter. It shows Shah Rukh Khan looking down on the camera and hailing the country saying ‘Jai Hindi’. Netizens mentioned how that moment has given them goosebumps and one just cannot wait to watch it on the big screens. Take a look at the tweets below: Pathaan Trailer Sexy Stills: From Shah Rukh Khan’s Rugged Charm, Deepika Padukone’s Bikini Avatar to John Abraham in Trunks, These Hot Pictures of the Actors Are Sure To Set Your Screens on Fire!

Watch The Trailer Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Below:

Agreed

LIT Moment

Read The Dialogue

That Damm JAI HIND Gives me Goosebumps #PathaanTrailer pic.twitter.com/AbC14pAPnW — SRKian Faizy ( FAN ) (@SrkianFaizy9955) January 10, 2023

100%

When Shah Rukh says Jai Hind in the end of the trailer 😭🔥 Mass 💥 Epic 💥#PathaanTrailer pic.twitter.com/N5PXJGtqGH — r ★ (@itzzRashmi) January 10, 2023

'Jai Hind'

ya that jai hind hits different when he says it doesn’t it. angle of this shot >>> pic.twitter.com/3zz7Nx2RfO — getfilmy (@get_filmy) January 10, 2023

