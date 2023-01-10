The trailer of Pathaan showcased the film’s lead actors in an action-packed avatar. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham were not just seen in a totally different avatar, but they went guns blazing in this upcoming YRF Spy Universe flick. From SRK’s flaunting his sexy hairdo and muscular bod to winning hearts with his rugged charm, Deepika in sexy bikini and monokini and John showing off his hot bod in trunks, these sexy stills from Pathaan trailer are sure to set your screens on fire. Well, not just that, the action sequences too are well choreographed and the actors look hot as they come for a face-off. Watch the trailer below and also the sexy stills of them. Pathaan Trailer Out! Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's Film Offers Oodles Of High-Octane Action Drama In This YRF Spy Universe (Watch Video).

John In His Sexiest Avatar

I'm so excited for John. His character looks so sexy and badass 🥵🔥pic.twitter.com/fCJhoUR1th#PathaanTrailer — pathaan (@MohanBhargava16) January 10, 2023

Terrific Trio

SRK's Rugged Charm

Mega mega positive response from north to south and east to west for #PathaanTrailer Be ready to witness new records on 25th January. Bollywood ka KING aa raha hai🔥 pic.twitter.com/N4mQckeQrz — 𝐊𝐚𝐚𝐥𝐢🚩 (@imKaali_) January 10, 2023

Fab Sequence

I remember many trolled that jet scene from teaser but look in trailer it looks so smooth and great ! VFX department has done a great job ! #PathaanTrailer pic.twitter.com/tHn8FBNPy1 — 𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐄ᴾᴬᵀᴴᴬᴬᴺ (@iSRKsPRINCE) January 10, 2023

The Hot, Sassy, Badass DP

Her Killer Looks

Deepika Padukone killing in it in #PathaanTrailer 😎😍 pic.twitter.com/xRecedivNs — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) January 10, 2023

DAMNNN

John Has Turned Up The Heat

just watched the pathaan trailer & john abraham still got it 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/XSIoN9Tr7n — mj ੈ♡˳·˖✶ (@_lunarlover_) January 10, 2023

Watch The Trailer Of Pathaan Below:

