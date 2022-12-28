Pathaan's first song "Besharam Rang" has created a stir since the time its been released by the makers online. The MV starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone has been slammed for 'hurting religious sentiments'. Now, amidst this chaos, Vivek Agnihotri re-shared a video criticising the song and mentioned people who were 'secular' should not watch it. However, netizens were quick to react to the filmmaker's tweet and reminded him about his own movies like Hate Story, Chocolate and Zid. Check it out. #ArrestParamhansAcharya Trends on Twitter After Seer Threatens to Burn Shah Rukh Khan Alive Over Pathaan Song Besharam Rang Outrage.

'Hate Story'

This movie is directed by you. 😭 pic.twitter.com/C4becV0HlW — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) December 28, 2022

'This You'

'Tu Hi Hai Na'

Ye To Tu Hi Hai Na https://t.co/9b01IUZJHv pic.twitter.com/1SohLp1SFW — Zinda Hai 🔥 (@5heikhRehan) December 28, 2022

'Uncle'

But u definitely need to watch it uncle. Hate story..https://t.co/DmgJ06eXT2 — Yaz (@Siyaz50220075) December 28, 2022

'Meanwhile'

Meanwhile your own daughter 🥱https://t.co/JkjkbvkL85 — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 𓀠 (@JacyKhan) December 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)