Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have come out in support of the superstar after a seer from Ayodhya slammed "Besharam Rang" song from Pathaan movie. The Mahant Paramhans Acharya of Tapasvi Chhavni has claimed to burn Shah Rukh Khan alive if he ever met him. Now, SRK fans are trending #ArrestParamhansAcharya on Twitter over the seer's harsh comment. Check out netizens' reaction below. Pathaan: 'Will Burn Shah Rukh Khan Alive,' Says Paramhans Acharya Over 'Besharam Rang' Song Row.

'Arrest Him'

'Why'

'Arrest Anti National'

'Problem With Person'

he don't have problem with color he has problem with person #ArrestParamhansAcharya — Atharva Bhagawat (@Dhamakaaa) December 21, 2022

'Gunda'

Ye lijiye respected @Uppolice proof vi hai. Dekhiye ye bhagwadhaari gunda kaise ek deshbhakt, daankarta ko jaanse maarneki dhamki de raha hai. Hame aapse uchhit karyawahi ka Aas hai#ArrestParamhansAcharya pic.twitter.com/UuKFjfhNVJ — Nitesh Sharma (@NiteshS38042572) December 20, 2022

