Shah Rukh Khan has marked a bomb-blasting comeback in Bollywood as Pathaan rules the box office with rs 55 crore on day one in domestic and earning a whopping Rs 106 crore worldwide. With this dominating performance, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's film has broken big Box-Office records. Here are 10 big box office records Pathaan has broken. Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Action Film Earns 106 Crore Worldwide!

10 Records Broken by Pathaan at the Box Office

#Pathaan IS A MONSTER BOX OFFICE BLOCKBUSTER!! Becomes the BIGGEST EVER OPENER at the box office with 55 crore nett in Hindi and 2 crore in dubbed versions on the FIRST DAY... Sets 10 new RECORDS with its humongous box office performance! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ghVfqZu16C — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) January 26, 2023

