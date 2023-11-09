Pippa is all set to premiere on Prime Video on November 10. But ahead of its release, a special screening was held last evening. The film’s star cast was seen in attendance for the screening. Ishaan Khatter was seen joined by his family members and also his rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz. Although the two have been spotted together on numerous occasions, they have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Ishaan and Chandni twinned in black ensembles for Pippa screening. While Ishaan looked dapper in a black suit, Chandni exuded glamour in black dress. Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz Spotted Together! Rumoured Couple Steps Out in Style for Dinner Outing (Watch Video).

Ishaan Khatter And Chandni Bainz At Pippa Screening

Ishaan Khatter & Chandni Bainz at Pippa Screening (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)