Veteran Bollywood actress Kamini Kaushal has died at the age of 98. Journalist Viceky Lalwani took to his Instagram handle and confirmed the news. A source said, "Kamini Kaushal's family is extremely low profile and need privacy." The actress made her debut in 1946 with the film Neecha Nagar. It went on to win the Best Film Award at the Cannes Film Festival and remains the only Indian movie to receive the prestigious Palme d'Or. She was best known for her roles in Nadiya Ke Paar, Ziddi, Shaheed, Shabnam, and Paras, among others. ‘Thulluvadho Illamai’ Fame Abhinay Dies at 44 After Battling Liver Ailment; Dhanush and KPY Bala Had Earlier Helped with Treatment.

Hindi Cinema Icon Kamini Kaushal No More

