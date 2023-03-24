Pradeep Sarkar breathed his last on March 24. Several celebs offered condolences and many have even arrived at the crematorium for his funeral. Deepika Padukone was photographed arriving for the veteran filmmaker’s last rites. Other celebs who were also seen at the funeral include Rani Mukerji, Dia Mirza, Sakshi Tanwar and more. Pradeep Sarkar Death: Vidya Balan Arrives at Parineeta Director’s Residence To Pay Her Last Respects (View Pic).

Deepika Padukone At Pradeep Sarkar Funeral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)