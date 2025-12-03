Amid the ongoing promotions for his film Dhurandhar, actor Ranveer Singh made time to attend his cousin’s wedding in Goa, accompanied by wife Deepika Padukone. Videos from the intimate celebration have gone viral, showing the couple twinning in striking red outfits. Ranveer looked dapper in a red kurta set, while Deepika turned heads in a printed red saree paired with gold earrings. The duo’s candid moments from the ceremony, including Ranveer’s playful interaction with the bride, have melted fans’ hearts. Social media users couldn’t stop praising their chemistry. Despite his packed schedule, Ranveer’s presence at the family celebration proved once again how deeply he values family and togetherness. ‘Dhurandhar’: Delhi High Court Directs CBFC To Review Petition Filed by Late Major Mohit Sharma’s Parents Over Aditya Dhar’s Spy-Action Thriller Starring Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh Joins Deepika Padukone for Family Wedding – Watch Video

Ranveer Singh took a break from Dhurandhar promotions to join Deepika Padukone in Goa for his cousin’s wedding 💃🕺✨. Viral videos of the duo have fans swooning over their stunning chemistry! 🔗Follow https://t.co/LWie8ZGBLG#RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone #DeepVeer pic.twitter.com/sDUcIcXJ54 — Jeetwin News (@JeetwinNews) December 3, 2025

