Pratik Gandhi has been quite busy since Scam 1992. The actor has signed many promising projects including a film with Taapsee Pannu tentatively titled 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan'. Adding to his kitty, the actor will now be seen in a Bhushan Kumar backed film soon. The film will see Partik star opposite Khushali Kumar. The shoot for the film begins on August 18.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

PRATIK GANDHI - KHUSHALI KUMAR TEAMED... #PratikGandhi - who won accolades for his act in #Scam1992 - will essay the lead opposite #KhushaliKumar in a family drama... The film - not titled yet - is produced by #BhushanKumar, #ShaaileshRSingh, #HansalMehta... Starts 18 Aug 2021. pic.twitter.com/pwlm2JRKqw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)