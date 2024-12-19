The iconic dairy brand Amul has paid tribute to the critically acclaimed Prime Video's film Agni, with a quirky topical featuring fearless firemen that perfectly captures the film's essence. The poster reads, "Yeh Aag se Aage Badhte Hai," alongside the tagline, "Amul: Hot Seller." This clever play on words highlights the film's fiery spirit and its status as a trending topic. Agni, a gripping drama featuring powerhouse performances by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Saiyami Kher and others, has ignited the imagination of audiences worldwide. For the unversed, the film revolves around fireman Vithal and policeman Samit, who, despite personal differences, unite to investigate a series of mysterious fires in Mumbai. ‘Agni’ Movie Review: Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu’s Fiery Tribute to Unsung Heroes Caves Before Its Thriller Ambitions (LatestLY Exclusive).

Amul's Tribute for 'Agni' Movie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amul - The Taste of India (@amul_india)

Watch 'Agni' Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)