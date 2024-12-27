Following the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh on Thursday (December 26), Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and filmmaker Hansal Mehta grabbed headlines after the latter backed a post criticising their 2019 film, The Accidental Prime Minister shared by a person named Vir Sanghvi. Kher called out Mehta for his "double standards" after the former PM's death despite actively participating in the film's making. Mehta has now reacted to Kher's criticism on X (previously Twitter) and wrote, "Of course I own my mistakes Mr Kher. And I can admit that I made a mistake. Can’t I sir? I did my job as professionally as I was allowed to. Can you deny that? But it doesn’t mean I have to keep defending the film or that it makes me lose objectivity about my error of judgment. About brownie points and hypocrisy I respectfully submit that you seem to be evaluating people by the same yardstick you evaluate yourself." Kher is yet to respond to the filmmaker's reply. ‘Double Standards’: Anupam Kher Calls Out ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ Co-Star Hansal Mehta for Backing Post Criticising the Film After Dr Manmohan Singh’s Demise (View Post).

Hansal Mehta Defends Himself After Anupam Kher’s Criticism

Of course I own my mistakes Mr Kher. And I can admit that I made a mistake. Can’t I sir? I did my job as professionally as I was allowed to. Can you deny that? But it doesn’t mean I have to keep defending the film or that it makes me lose objectivity about my error of judgement.… https://t.co/UIgc4Pdvww — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)