Former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, passed away on Thursday (December 26). Following this, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who was a part of Vijay Ratnakar Gutte's 2019 political drama The Accidental Prime Minister, based on Dr Manmohan Singh's life, re-shared and supported a post on X (previously Twitter) offering an apology to the former minister, calling the film "one of the worst Hindi movies ever made." Reacting to Hansal Mehta's recent post, the film's lead actor, Anupam Kher, called out the filmmaker for his "double standards." Kher said that Mehta, who not only acted in the film but was also the creative director of The Accidental Prime Minister, has no right to side with the netizen who bashed the film. "He was present at the entire shoot of the film in England! Giving his creative inputs and must have taken the fee also for it," he wrote. He concluded by saying, "#HansalMehta trying to earn some brownies from certain section of people. Common Hansal!! Grow up! I still have all our videos and pics of the shoot together!" Sajid Nadiadwala Postpones ‘Sikandar’ Teaser Launch With Salman Khan To Honour Dr Manmohan Singh’s Passing.

Anupam Kher Reacts to Hansal Mehta’s Post

The HYPOCRITE in this thread is NOT @virsanghvi. He has the freedom to not like a film. But @mehtahansal was the #CreativeDirector of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister. Who was present at the entire shoot of the film in England! Giving his creative inputs and must have taken the fee… https://t.co/tkr3H1ChyX — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 27, 2024

