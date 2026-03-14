F1 2026: Kimi Antonelli Becomes Youngest-Ever Formula One Pole-Sitter; Mercedes Teen Claims Chinese GP Pole

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Mercedes prodigy Kimi Antonelli made history on Saturday by becoming the youngest pole sitter in Formula One history during qualifying for the F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix. The 19-year-old Italian clocked a 1:32.064 at the Shanghai International Circuit to secure P1 in just his second season. Aged 19 years, 6 months, and 18 days, Antonelli eclipsed Sebastian Vettel’s long-standing record from 2008. He led a Mercedes front-row lockout, finishing 0.222 seconds ahead of teammate George Russell, who recovered from a late gear-shifting issue. Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc secured the second row, while reigning champion Lando Norris qualified sixth. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen struggled, managing only eighth. F1 2026: Formula One Set to Cancel Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Races Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict.

Kimi Antonelli Creates History

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).