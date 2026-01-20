Brooklyn Beckham, the elder son of English football legend David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, issued a lengthy note on his Instagram on Monday night (January 19), breaking his silence on the ongoing family feud rumours. For those who don’t know, there have been longstanding reports suggesting that the 26-year-old and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have had a rift with his family. Amid these tensions, an old video from 2023, nearly a year after Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot, has resurfaced online, showing Nicola appearing uncomfortable during the Beckham documentary premiere in London. The footage shows Victoria and David posing for photos before Brooklyn joins them and later asks Nicola to step in. However, she appears hesitant and visibly uneasy as she joins the group, even looking away while posing for the photographers. Brooklyn Beckham Calls Out ‘Brand Beckham’ in Explosive Instagram Posts, Says Family Rift Is Final (View Post).

Nicola Peltz Appears Uncomfortable While Posing Beside Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham at ‘Beckham’ Premiere in Resurfaced Video (Watch)

