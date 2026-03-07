Max Verstappen suffered an early exit during the opening F1 qualifying session of the Formula 1 2026 season. The four-time world champion crashed his Red Bull at Turn 1 of the Albert Park Circuit, relegating him to the back of the grid for Sunday’s F1 Australian Grand Prix. As seen in the video, his first flying lap in Q1, Verstappen's rear axle locked under heavy braking. The car spun across the gravel and struck the barrier. He emerged unhurt from the vehicle, immediately reporting the sudden rear lock-up over the team radio. F1 2026: Red Bull Racing Unveils New Formula One Car Livery For Upcoming Season.

Max Verstappen Crashes During Australian GP F1 Qualifying

Max Verstappen is OUT of Qualifying, with no time set! 😳 This is the moment where the Red Bull driver spins into the wall at Turn 1 👇#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/M2XKoapEMl — Formula 1 (@F1) March 7, 2026

