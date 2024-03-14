After her grand wedding to actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh is finally back in the gym lifting weights. The actress took to her social media to share a glimpse of her latest workout session. In the video shared, Rakul looks all pumped up as she can be seen doing different variations to target her back. The video's highlight was when the actress nailed a 65 kg deadlift with proper form, having done the mind-muscle connection perfectly. Sharing the video on her Instagram, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "If you think training is hard , try loosing Deadlift -65kg" Rakul Preet Singh Brings the Heat in a Red Hot Halter Neck Top and Coordinated Pants (View Pics).

Check Out Rakul Preet Singh’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

